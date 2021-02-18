Dr. Halina Pritula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Halina Pritula, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Halina Pritula, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Terna Med College and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Marion Area Physicians, LLC1050 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-7000
Marion Area Physicians, LLC990 S Prospect St Ste 2, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-7833
Marion Area Physicians LLC1040 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-7000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Marion General Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I have been extremely satisfied with Dr. Pritula as my Neurologist. I have been a patient of hers for many years. Prior to this I have seen other Neurologists but I communicate very well with her and she considers my comments and condition seriously. Excellent continuing care! I have recommended her to others.
- Sleep Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Terna Med College
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Pritula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritula accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritula. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritula.
