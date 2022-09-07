Overview of Dr. Halina White, MD

Dr. Halina White, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. White works at Neurology - Upper East Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.