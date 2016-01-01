Dr. Halis Sonmez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonmez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Halis Sonmez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Halis Sonmez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Sonmez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rego Park Office9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sonmez?
About Dr. Halis Sonmez, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1578792834
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonmez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonmez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonmez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonmez works at
Dr. Sonmez has seen patients for Hypercalcemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonmez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sonmez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonmez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonmez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonmez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.