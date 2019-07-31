Overview of Dr. Hamad Farhat, MD

Dr. Hamad Farhat, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Finch University Of Health and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Farhat works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL and Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.