Offers telehealth
Dr. Hamad Saleemi, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Easton, PA.
Dr. Saleemi works at
St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Anderson Campus2200 St Lukes Blvd, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 526-1735Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Wind Gap487 E Moorestown Rd, Wind Gap, PA 18091 Directions (484) 526-1735
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saleemi is the first orthopedic physician I consulted about my condition. He explained the situation to me and suggested several treatments to help me to improve. Each situation had a benefit but did not resolve my issue. We both agreed that a surgeon may give me better alternatives. Dr. Saleemi is a very kind and knowledge Doctor and I highly recommend him to other patients.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1548689722
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
