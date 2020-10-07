Overview of Dr. Hamdy Mohtaseb, MD

Dr. Hamdy Mohtaseb, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE|University of Ain Shams / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mohtaseb works at Mohtaseb Cancer Center and Blood Disorders in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Fort Mohave, AZ and Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.