Dr. Hamdy Mohtaseb, MD
Dr. Hamdy Mohtaseb, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE|University of Ain Shams / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
1
Mohtaseb Cancer Center and Blood Disorders1225 Hancock Rd Ste 204-205, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 219-4560
2
Dr. Mohtaseb Cancer Center and Blood Disorders (Fort Mohave)5225 S Highway 95 Ste 6, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426 Directions (928) 770-4560
Dr. Mohtaseb Cancer Center and Blood Disorders1755 Airway Ave, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 681-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Valley View Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Monthly visits that always go well. Tox room nurses are wonderful. Lab staff always friendly and painless.
- Medical Oncology
- English, Arabic and French
- St Joseph Hosp & Med Ctr
- Ain Shams U Hosp
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE|University of Ain Shams / Faculty of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Mohtaseb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohtaseb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohtaseb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohtaseb has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohtaseb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohtaseb speaks Arabic and French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohtaseb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohtaseb.
