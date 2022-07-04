Overview of Dr. Hamed Bayat, MD

Dr. Hamed Bayat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Bayat works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Poway, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.