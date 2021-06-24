Dr. Hamed Khalili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamed Khalili, MD
Dr. Hamed Khalili, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danvers, MA.
Massachusetts General Hospital Gastrointestinal Associates104 Endicott St Ste 300, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6709
Massachusetts General Hospital Crohns and Colitis Center165 Cambridge St Fl 9, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-7933
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Khalili is the best gastroenterologist I have been to. He is kind, smart, thorough and explains things simply and well. He does not prescribe medicines unless absolutely necessary.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1609085208
Dr. Khalili has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalili works at
Dr. Khalili has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalili. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalili.
