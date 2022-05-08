Overview

Dr. Hamed Nayeb-Hashemi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Nayeb-Hashemi works at UCLA Westlake Office in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.