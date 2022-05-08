Dr. Hamed Nayeb-Hashemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayeb-Hashemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamed Nayeb-Hashemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hamed Nayeb-Hashemi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Nayeb-Hashemi works at
Locations
-
1
Westlake Village - Primary & Specialty Care1250 La Venta Dr Ste 211, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 418-3500
-
2
UCLA Thousand Oaks Primary Care & Medical Specialties100 Moody Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 418-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was professional, curious, and with clear and concise instructions before and after the procedure
About Dr. Hamed Nayeb-Hashemi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1285874990
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Northeastern University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
