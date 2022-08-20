Dr. Hamed Taheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamed Taheri, MD
Overview
Dr. Hamed Taheri, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Taheri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aurses Healthcare1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 512, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 435-0862Monday10:30am - 5:00pmTuesday10:30am - 5:00pmWednesday10:30am - 5:00pmThursday10:30am - 5:00pmFriday10:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Vascular Associates of WNY3030 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 671-8393
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taheri?
Dr. Taheri is a Great Doctor who takes his time to listen with a lot of Knowledge and Compassion is a rare combination that not all Doctors has. Great experience and the Best staff!!
About Dr. Hamed Taheri, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1679766745
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health
- Easton Hospital
- Ross University, Roseau
- Suny-Stony Brook
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taheri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taheri works at
Dr. Taheri speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Taheri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taheri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.