Dr. Hamed Taheri, MD

Vascular Surgery
17 years of experience

Dr. Hamed Taheri, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Taheri works at Aurses Healthcare in Long Beach, CA with other offices in West Seneca, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

    Aurses Healthcare
    1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 512, Long Beach, CA 90813
    Monday
    10:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:30am - 5:00pm
    Vascular Associates of WNY
    3030 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  California Hospital Medical Center
  Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  Los Alamitos Medical Center
  St. Mary Medical Center

Port Placements or Replacements
Appendicitis
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Gallstones
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Coarctation of the Aorta
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Heart Defects
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Iliac Aneurysm
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Lung Cancer
Megacolon
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Angiograms
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Spider Veins
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Wound Care and Management
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 20, 2022
    Dr. Taheri is a Great Doctor who takes his time to listen with a lot of Knowledge and Compassion is a rare combination that not all Doctors has. Great experience and the Best staff!!
    Rachelle C. — Aug 20, 2022
    About Dr. Hamed Taheri, MD

    Vascular Surgery
    17 years of experience
    English, Persian
    1675766745
    Education & Certifications

    Virginia Commonwealth University Health
    Easton Hospital
    Ross University, Roseau
    Suny-Stony Brook
    General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Dr. Hamed Taheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Taheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Taheri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

