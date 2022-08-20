Overview

Dr. Hamed Taheri, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Taheri works at Aurses Healthcare in Long Beach, CA with other offices in West Seneca, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.