Dr. Hameem Changezi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Changezi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hameem Changezi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hameem Changezi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Changezi works at
Locations
-
1
Wilfredo Rivera, MD, PC2335 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 720-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Changezi?
About Dr. Hameem Changezi, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Panjabi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1013984269
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center - Dearborn
- King Edward Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Changezi accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Changezi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Changezi works at
Dr. Changezi has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Changezi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Changezi speaks Panjabi, Punjabi and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Changezi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Changezi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Changezi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Changezi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.