Dr. Hamid Bahadori, MD
Dr. Hamid Bahadori, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Carolina Neurological Clinic3531 Mary Ader Ave Ste A, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 723-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Discusses problems with patients and family. Listens attentively. Develops a plan to treat you and my plan has been very effective. Kind and very professional. His new staff is very helpful also. Thanks Doc Called Me at home, during an evening to alert me To a blood work concern and recommended a change in my medication . He is awesome.
- Neurology
- English
- 1861571887
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Neurology
Dr. Bahadori has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahadori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
