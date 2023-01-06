See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Hamid Behzadi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.1 (18)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hamid Behzadi, MD

Dr. Hamid Behzadi, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Behzadi works at Hamid Behzadi MD Fccp Fccm Pllc in New York, NY with other offices in Suffern, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Behzadi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hamid Behzadi MD Fccp Fccm Pllc
    122 W 70th St Ste 1C, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 581-5225
  2. 2
    2 CUTLER CT, Suffern, NY 10901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 581-5225

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Cough
Wheezing
Asthma
Cough
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 06, 2023
    I am extremely happy to have Dr Behzadi as my doctor. I am a professional in the field and he is one of the most knowledgeable and thorough doctors I know. He also takes time to talk to patients as real people and spends time getting to know you.
    Angel in NYC — Jan 06, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hamid Behzadi, MD
    About Dr. Hamid Behzadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427105253
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Behzadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Behzadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Behzadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behzadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behzadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behzadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

