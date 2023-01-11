Overview of Dr. Hamid Borghei-Razavi, MD

Dr. Hamid Borghei-Razavi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They completed their fellowship with Advanced Endoscopic and Open Skull Base Tumors At Cleveland Clinic



Dr. Borghei-Razavi works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.