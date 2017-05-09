Dr. Hamid Chimeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chimeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Chimeh, MD
Dr. Hamid Chimeh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond, Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center.
Affordable Health Care LLC315 W 10th St NE Ste 110, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 378-7661
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
- Polk Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I was in the hospital. Nine weeks with several things wrong one being kidney failure . DR.Chimeh was there all the way , he explained thing to me , told me what he was doing and why. I couldn't have asked for a better doctor.
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1104905074
- RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
