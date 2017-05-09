Overview of Dr. Hamid Chimeh, MD

Dr. Hamid Chimeh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond, Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center.



Dr. Chimeh works at North Georgia Nephrology in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.