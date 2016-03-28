Overview

Dr. Hamid Deliri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.



Dr. Deliri works at Bellevue Heart Group in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.