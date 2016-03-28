Dr. Hamid Deliri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deliri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Deliri, MD
Dr. Hamid Deliri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.
Bellevue Heart Group1508 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 2A, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 468-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Wilmington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
He is very attentive and compassionate, my father has been treated by Dr. Deliri and we are confident he is getting the well deserve treatment he is needed and would highly recommend him to family and friends. Iris N Donato
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1801834833
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
