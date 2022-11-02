Dr. Hamid Djalilian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Djalilian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Djalilian, MD
Overview of Dr. Hamid Djalilian, MD
Dr. Hamid Djalilian, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Djalilian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Djalilian's Office Locations
-
1
UCI Medical Center-ENT and HNS101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7017Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Djalilian?
I have been suffering with dizziness and brain fog daily for over 3 years. The stress of this caused some secondary health issues. I was given several different diagnoses but the main one was vestibular migraines. I have been through so many tests and gone to several doctors. Dr. Djalilian came highly recommended, and I can't say enough good things about him. He was very courteous and really listened to me. I was treated as an Individual, and he gave me all the time that was needed. He is very knowledgeable and addressed all my concerns. I received some excellent advice and I believe he will be able to help me as he said he would. As I said in the title, I finally have some hope. Because he is so good it may take a while to get the first appointment, but he is worth the wait. The staff was also excellent.
About Dr. Hamid Djalilian, MD
- Neurotology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1750331179
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Djalilian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Djalilian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Djalilian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Djalilian works at
Dr. Djalilian has seen patients for Vertigo, Bell's Palsy and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Djalilian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Djalilian speaks Arabic.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Djalilian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Djalilian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Djalilian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Djalilian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.