Dr. Hamid Djalilian, MD

Neurotology
3.6 (37)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hamid Djalilian, MD

Dr. Hamid Djalilian, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Djalilian works at UCI Medical Center-ENT and HNS in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Bell's Palsy and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Djalilian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCI Medical Center-ENT and HNS
    101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-7017
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 02, 2022
    I have been suffering with dizziness and brain fog daily for over 3 years. The stress of this caused some secondary health issues. I was given several different diagnoses but the main one was vestibular migraines. I have been through so many tests and gone to several doctors. Dr. Djalilian came highly recommended, and I can't say enough good things about him. He was very courteous and really listened to me. I was treated as an Individual, and he gave me all the time that was needed. He is very knowledgeable and addressed all my concerns. I received some excellent advice and I believe he will be able to help me as he said he would. As I said in the title, I finally have some hope. Because he is so good it may take a while to get the first appointment, but he is worth the wait. The staff was also excellent.
    Nancy M. — Nov 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Hamid Djalilian, MD
    About Dr. Hamid Djalilian, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750331179
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamid Djalilian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Djalilian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Djalilian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Djalilian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Djalilian works at UCI Medical Center-ENT and HNS in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Djalilian’s profile.

    Dr. Djalilian has seen patients for Vertigo, Bell's Palsy and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Djalilian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Djalilian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Djalilian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Djalilian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Djalilian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

