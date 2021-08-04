Dr. Hamid Fadavi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fadavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Fadavi, DO
Overview of Dr. Hamid Fadavi, DO
Dr. Hamid Fadavi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Fadavi's Office Locations
Mission Pain & Spine26932 Oso Pkwy Ste 275, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 916-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Fadavi is the most knowledgeable and expert pain doctor I have ever been too. Also, he is really into more "managing" pain rather than rush to some kind of surgery. He and Claire (nurse practitioner) are caring, methodical, and understand that aging is a process and all we really want is to be free from pain.
About Dr. Hamid Fadavi, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1477787034
Education & Certifications
- UAB
- Baylor College Of Medicine and University Of Texas Pm&R Alliance
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
