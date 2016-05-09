Dr. Hamid Humayun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humayun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Humayun, MD
Overview of Dr. Hamid Humayun, MD
Dr. Hamid Humayun, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Loretto Hospital, Macneal Hospital, Weiss Memorial Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Humayun works at
Dr. Humayun's Office Locations
Maple Avenue Kidney Center610 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-4104
Hospital Affiliations
- Loretto Hospital
- Macneal Hospital
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
- West Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hamid Humayun, MD
- Nephrology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1275550964
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Christ Med Center|Edward Hines Jr Va Hospital|Med College Of Ohio Hospital|St Mary Nazareth Hospital Center
- Osmania Med Coll
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
