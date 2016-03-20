Overview of Dr. Hamid Mani, MD

Dr. Hamid Mani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.



Dr. Mani works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.