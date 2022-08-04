See All Spinal Injury Medicine Doctors in Colton, CA
Dr. Hamid Mir, MD

Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
4.5 (89)
Map Pin Small Colton, CA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hamid Mir, MD

Dr. Hamid Mir, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Colton, CA. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine|State University Of New York and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Mir works at Hamid Mir, MD in Colton, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mir's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hamid Mir, MD
    900 E Washington St, Colton, CA 92324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 209-9169
  2. 2
    Hamid Mir MD
    3501 Jamboree Rd Ste 1250, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 945-0710
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Dr Hamid Mir is smart. That’s my first impression when I met him for consultation. I knew I was in good hands with him operating on my neck. I was rear ended several times 15 years ago while working for a major company. Two very severe accidents, one moderate. I’ve been in excruciating pain ever since. Finally got approved for this surgery to remove bone spurs, replace collapsed discs with cadaver discs, and fusion of C5, C6, C7. Dr Mir went in through the front of my throat to do the whole operation. It took about 2.0 hours. I had minor pain that afternoon and evening. The next day I hardly felt any pain. That evening I went home. I didn’t feel any pain, didn’t have to take any prescribed pain pills or aspirin. None whatsoeve Dr Mir is the best surgeon I ever had. This is my 5th surgery. Previous are shoulder, elbows, wrist done by various specialist surgeons. I asked Dr Mir if this is a routine surgery for him. He said yep, and he calmed my nerves with his confide
    Curtis U — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Hamid Mir, MD

    Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
    25 years of experience
    English
    1619063799
    Education & Certifications

    Cedars Sinai Med Ctr|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    University of Illinois at Chicago|University of Illinois Chicago
    New York University School of Medicine|State University Of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamid Mir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mir has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Mir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

