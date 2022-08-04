Dr. Hamid Mir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Mir, MD
Overview of Dr. Hamid Mir, MD
Dr. Hamid Mir, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Colton, CA. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine|State University Of New York and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Mir's Office Locations
Hamid Mir, MD900 E Washington St, Colton, CA 92324 Directions (949) 209-9169
Hamid Mir MD3501 Jamboree Rd Ste 1250, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 945-0710Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hamid Mir is smart. That’s my first impression when I met him for consultation. I knew I was in good hands with him operating on my neck. I was rear ended several times 15 years ago while working for a major company. Two very severe accidents, one moderate. I’ve been in excruciating pain ever since. Finally got approved for this surgery to remove bone spurs, replace collapsed discs with cadaver discs, and fusion of C5, C6, C7. Dr Mir went in through the front of my throat to do the whole operation. It took about 2.0 hours. I had minor pain that afternoon and evening. The next day I hardly felt any pain. That evening I went home. I didn’t feel any pain, didn’t have to take any prescribed pain pills or aspirin. None whatsoeve Dr Mir is the best surgeon I ever had. This is my 5th surgery. Previous are shoulder, elbows, wrist done by various specialist surgeons. I asked Dr Mir if this is a routine surgery for him. He said yep, and he calmed my nerves with his confide
About Dr. Hamid Mir, MD
- Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- University of Illinois at Chicago|University of Illinois Chicago
- New York University School of Medicine|State University Of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mir has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Mir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mir.
