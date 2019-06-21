Dr. Hamid Moayad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moayad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Moayad, DO
Overview of Dr. Hamid Moayad, DO
Dr. Hamid Moayad, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Moayad works at
Dr. Moayad's Office Locations
-
1
A Sensitive Touch Home Healthcare LLC2612 Harwood Rd Ste B, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 540-3388
- 2 1305 Airport Fwy Ste 311, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 540-3388
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moayad?
This man is incredibly knowledgeable and does not rush his appointments. He treats the Lyme patient from head to toe and explains the treatment fully. I have no doubt he saved my life. His office is run professionally, patiently and with the patients’ best interest.
About Dr. Hamid Moayad, DO
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1588759401
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moayad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moayad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moayad works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moayad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moayad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moayad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moayad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.