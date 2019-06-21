See All Neurologists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Hamid Moayad, DO

Neurology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hamid Moayad, DO

Dr. Hamid Moayad, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Moayad works at RANDALL C PERKINS DO PA in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moayad's Office Locations

    A Sensitive Touch Home Healthcare LLC
    2612 Harwood Rd Ste B, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 540-3388
    1305 Airport Fwy Ste 311, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 540-3388

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Head CT Scan
Memory Evaluation
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 21, 2019
This man is incredibly knowledgeable and does not rush his appointments. He treats the Lyme patient from head to toe and explains the treatment fully. I have no doubt he saved my life. His office is run professionally, patiently and with the patients’ best interest.
TX — Jun 21, 2019
About Dr. Hamid Moayad, DO

  • Neurology
  • 36 years of experience
  • English
  • 1588759401
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hamid Moayad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moayad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Moayad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Moayad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Moayad works at RANDALL C PERKINS DO PA in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Moayad’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moayad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moayad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moayad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moayad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

