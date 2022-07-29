Dr. Hamid Moussavian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussavian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Moussavian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hamid Moussavian, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Moussavian works at
Medex Diagnostic and Treatment Center11129 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 275-8900Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Moussavian is thorough and empathetic. He truly cares and is very interested in the patients well being. I've made some incredible progress under his care. I highly recommend him.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1861541013
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Moussavian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moussavian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moussavian works at
Dr. Moussavian has seen patients for Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moussavian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussavian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussavian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moussavian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moussavian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.