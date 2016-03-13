Dr. Hamid Pourshojae, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pourshojae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Pourshojae, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hamid Pourshojae, DO
Dr. Hamid Pourshojae, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Pourshojae works at
Dr. Pourshojae's Office Locations
-
1
Inova Medical Group - Bariatric Surgery3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 205, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-3211
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pourshojae?
Dr. Pourshojae he is born to be a Dr. He is caring and professional. He truly cares about making people feel better and to heal.
About Dr. Hamid Pourshojae, DO
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1598751117
Education & Certifications
- St John's Episcopal Hospital
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med
- University Of Maryland
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pourshojae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pourshojae accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pourshojae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pourshojae works at
Dr. Pourshojae speaks Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pourshojae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pourshojae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pourshojae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pourshojae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.