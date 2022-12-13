Overview of Dr. Hamid Salam, MD

Dr. Hamid Salam, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Salam works at LRPG - Structural Cardiology in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.