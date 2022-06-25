Overview of Dr. Hamid Salehi, MD

Dr. Hamid Salehi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Iran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Salehi works at Bakersfield Neuroscience and Spine Institute in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.