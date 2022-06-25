Dr. Hamid Salehi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salehi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Salehi, MD
Overview of Dr. Hamid Salehi, MD
Dr. Hamid Salehi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Iran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Salehi works at
Dr. Salehi's Office Locations
Rio Bravo Family Medicine Inc.2601 Oswell St Ste 101, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 872-9999
- 2 26691 Plaza Ste 3235, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-9054
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Salehi is the kind of Doctor who looks you in the eye when asking questions as well as when I ask and answer. His kindness and professionalism Are second to none. Don Maser
About Dr. Hamid Salehi, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1992733257
Education & Certifications
- Usc University Hospital
- Montefiore Med Center
- Brookdale University Hospital and Med Center
- Iran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Alborz High School
Dr. Salehi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salehi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salehi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salehi works at
Dr. Salehi has seen patients for Vertigo, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salehi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salehi speaks Persian.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Salehi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salehi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salehi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salehi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.