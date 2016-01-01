See All Nephrologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Hamid Shidban, MD

Nephrology
1.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hamid Shidban, MD

Dr. Hamid Shidban, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Keck Hospital of USC and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Shidban works at Pih Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shidban's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pih Health Good Samaritan Hospital
    1225 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 797-6044
  2. 2
    Keck Hospital of Usc
    1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 442-5908
  3. 3
    Sean Xie M.d. A Medical Corp.
    1414 S Grand Ave Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 797-6044
  4. 4
    Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Hamid Shidban, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1942246111
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamid Shidban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shidban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shidban has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shidban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shidban works at Pih Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shidban’s profile.

    Dr. Shidban has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shidban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shidban. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shidban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shidban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shidban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

