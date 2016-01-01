Dr. Hamid Shidban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shidban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Shidban, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Keck Hospital of USC and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Pih Health Good Samaritan Hospital1225 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 797-6044
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5908
Sean Xie M.d. A Medical Corp.1414 S Grand Ave Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 797-6044
Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3000
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Keck Hospital of USC
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Shidban has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shidban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shidban speaks Arabic and Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shidban. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shidban.
