Dr. Hamid Shidban, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Keck Hospital of USC and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Shidban works at Pih Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.