Dr. Hamid Taheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Taheri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hamid Taheri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Taheri works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Cardiovascular Associates PC8100 Ashton Ave Ste 200, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (777) 415-4116
-
2
Carient Heart & Vascular - Vienna Office415 Church St NE Ste 101, Vienna, VA 22180 Directions (877) 415-4116
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taheri?
I have always been satisfied with the excellent service and care provided by Dr Taheri and his assistants. thank you.
About Dr. Hamid Taheri, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1295773679
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Medical School - Interventional Cardiology
- George Washington Univ. Hosp.
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taheri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taheri works at
Dr. Taheri has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taheri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taheri speaks Persian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Taheri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taheri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.