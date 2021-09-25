Dr. Hamid Zadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Zadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hamid Zadeh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Imperial, CA.
Dr. Zadeh works at
Locations
1
Hamid Zadeh MD INC2435 MARSHALL AVE, Imperial, CA 92251 Directions (760) 550-6327
2
Hamid Zadeh MD INC120 W Cole Blvd Ste B, Calexico, CA 92231 Directions (760) 550-6327
3
El Centro Regional Medical Center1415 Ross Ave, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 550-6327MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient at Doctor's Zadeh's office with my last pregnancy , how i wish i was his patient with my first two. Flexible schedule, had my monitoring and ultrasounds there which made it so much easier. Nurse Erica R is amazing!!!
About Dr. Hamid Zadeh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1043497860
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Med Ctr-NY Med COll|Svcmc-Saint Vincent's Centers
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zadeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zadeh works at
Dr. Zadeh has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Mastodynia and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zadeh speaks Persian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zadeh.
