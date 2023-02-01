Dr. Hamidreza Aliabadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aliabadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamidreza Aliabadi, MD
Overview of Dr. Hamidreza Aliabadi, MD
Dr. Hamidreza Aliabadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Mercy General Hospital, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Aliabadi's Office Locations
Spine & Neurosurgery Associates1301 Secret Ravine Pkwy Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 771-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health And Rideout
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My appointments, and surgeries with aliabadi where outstanding. This doctor didn't only do a great job, this doctor is a miracle worker, this man didn't only take good care of me he saved my life I definitely recommend him 100%
About Dr. Hamidreza Aliabadi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Persian
- 1942474713
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Phoenix Intergrated Surgical
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
