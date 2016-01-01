Overview of Dr. Hamidreza Moghaddam, MD

Dr. Hamidreza Moghaddam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Hospital



Dr. Moghaddam works at Finlay Medical Practice Inc in North Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.