Overview of Dr. Hamidreza Sanatinia, MD

Dr. Hamidreza Sanatinia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Sanatinia works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.