Dr. Hamilton Fish, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hamilton Fish, MD

Dr. Hamilton Fish, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Dr. Fish works at HAMILTON R FISH, MD in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fish's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hamilton R Fish MD
    32735 Radio Rd, Leesburg, FL 34788 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 728-3111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Waterman
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 17, 2016
    My first visit he took plenty of time explaining everything to me. Very patient and thorough.
    Bob M in Inverness, FL — Mar 17, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hamilton Fish, MD
    About Dr. Hamilton Fish, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306802731
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamilton Fish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fish accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fish has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

