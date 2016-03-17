Dr. Hamilton Fish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamilton Fish, MD
Overview of Dr. Hamilton Fish, MD
Dr. Hamilton Fish, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Fish's Office Locations
Hamilton R Fish MD32735 Radio Rd, Leesburg, FL 34788 Directions (352) 728-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit he took plenty of time explaining everything to me. Very patient and thorough.
About Dr. Hamilton Fish, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1306802731
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fish accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fish has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fish.
