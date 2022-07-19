Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammad Malik, MD
Overview
Dr. Hammad Malik, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Practice1024 Ival James Blvd Ste C, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 353-5907
Interventional Pain Specialists340 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 260, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 957-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the Best doctors I have ever been to,never to busy to not talk to you
About Dr. Hammad Malik, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1629063904
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (Teaching Facility) Lahore, Pakistan
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.