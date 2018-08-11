See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Hammam Alquadan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Hammam Alquadan, MD

Dr. Hammam Alquadan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alquadan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    155 Prospect Ave Ste 108, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 736-0081
  2. 2
    Nbimc Family Health Center
    166 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 926-6043
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Omnicare Medical Group
    36 Newark Ave Ste 300, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 759-6896
  4. 4
    Sarwan K Seth MD
    310 Central Ave Ste 100, East Orange, NJ 07018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 520-3104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Overweight
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Overweight
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Treatment frequency



Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 11, 2018
    When my former PCP left the practice, I had to choose an alternative provider, and I am SOOO fortunate that Dr. Alquadan is part of that practice. He is wonderful, very personable, and takes the time to really address patient concerns. I recommend him very highly ~ just a great guy.
    Izzy in Tucson, AZ — Aug 11, 2018
    About Dr. Hammam Alquadan, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1366887549
    Education & Certifications

    • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
