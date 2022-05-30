Dr. Hamza Guend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamza Guend, MD
Overview
Dr. Hamza Guend, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Guend works at
Locations
-
1
Trihealth Surgical Institute3219 Clifton Ave Ste 215, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 542-4200
-
2
Good Samaritan Hospital379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 246-7000Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 3 10500 Montgomery Rd Ste 101, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 794-1601
-
4
Trihealth Surgical Institute10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 101, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 232-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guend?
So grateful for his help and expertise. Recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Hamza Guend, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1902110364
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guend accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guend works at
Dr. Guend has seen patients for Colectomy, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guend on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Guend. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guend.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.