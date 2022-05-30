Overview

Dr. Hamza Guend, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Guend works at Tri Health Surgical Institute in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.