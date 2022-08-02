Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamza Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Hamza Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Nausea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7611 Forest Ave Ste 320, Henrico, VA 23229 Directions (804) 285-8206
- 2 2373 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 285-8206
-
3
Charleston Gastroenterology Associates3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 509, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 342-0821
-
4
Gastrointestinal Specialists201 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 285-8206
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a colonoscopy and everyone from the office staff, nurses and Dr Shah went above and beyond. They made this experience as positive and comfortable as possible!
About Dr. Hamza Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1558687111
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
