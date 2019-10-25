Overview of Dr. Han-Jong Koh, MD

Dr. Han-Jong Koh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Koh works at Lansdowne Internal Medicine LLC in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.