Dr. Han Vo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Han Vo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Han Vo, MD
Dr. Han Vo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA.
Dr. Vo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vo's Office Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - Irvine (Barranca)4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 38E, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vo?
Dr Vo is thoughtful and caring. I feel comfortable talking to him about any issues I have about my life/health and he listens to me and offers help, I appreciate that. I feel well taken care of.
About Dr. Han Vo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1790170173
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vo accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vo works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.