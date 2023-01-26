Dr. Hana Azizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hana Azizi, MD
Dr. Hana Azizi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Shiraz University Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Azizi s a competent, confident, caring physician. Her nurse practitioner, Elisabeth, is an absolute asset. They truly care about their patients & the patients family as well. They are the best!
- Shiraz University Of Medical Sciences
- Pediatric Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Azizi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azizi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azizi has seen patients for Cerebral Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azizi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Azizi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azizi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azizi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azizi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.