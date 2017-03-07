Dr. Badreddine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hana Badreddine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hana Badreddine, MD
Dr. Hana Badreddine, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital and Reid Health.
Dr. Badreddine works at
Dr. Badreddine's Office Locations
-
1
Dayton Arthritis and Allergy Center3075 Governors Place Blvd Ste 110, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 296-0015
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Kettering Health Dayton
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
- Reid Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Badreddine at McCullough-Hyde in Oxford for over 10 years. She is great! Easy to talk to, explains procedures well. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Hana Badreddine, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1245220375
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badreddine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badreddine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badreddine has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badreddine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badreddine speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Badreddine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badreddine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badreddine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badreddine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.