Dr. Hana Chaim, DO

Allergy & Immunology
4.0 (20)
Overview

Dr. Hana Chaim, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. 

Dr. Chaim works at GRANADA MEDICAL CENTER in Ormond Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Granada Medical Center
    595 W Granada Blvd Ste D, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 672-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Palm Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 16, 2022
    Very thorough with me. Helped me with all that was damaged. I owe my ability to walk to Dr. Chaim
    — Oct 16, 2022
    About Dr. Hana Chaim, DO

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    • 1144250341
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chaim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chaim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaim works at GRANADA MEDICAL CENTER in Ormond Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chaim’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

