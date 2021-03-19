See All Neurosurgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Hana Choe, MD

Neurovascular Surgery
4.6 (7)
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hana Choe, MD

Dr. Hana Choe, MD is a Neurovascular Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurovascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Choe works at Community Neurosciences Institute in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Choe's Office Locations

    University Oncology Associates
    2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 301, Fresno, CA 93701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 451-3687

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease

Stroke Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Angiography Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2021
    Dr. Choe cares about her patients. And she saved my life from my aneurysm and gave me a second chance. Her team of doctors are remarkable. I have and would highly recommend to my family and friends!
    clschill2004@yahoo.com — Mar 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hana Choe, MD

    • Neurovascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336301571
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp;amp; Biomedical Sci
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Choe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choe works at Community Neurosciences Institute in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Choe’s profile.

    Dr. Choe has seen patients for Stroke, Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Choe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

