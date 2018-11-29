Dr. Hana Na, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Na is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hana Na, MD
Overview of Dr. Hana Na, MD
Dr. Hana Na, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA.
Dr. Na works at
Dr. Na's Office Locations
Dulles Eye Associates19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 106, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-4686
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Na was very thorough with my exam. She explained everything to me very clearly and made sure I knew my options. She also didn't try to "sell" me on procedures I didn't need or recommend the most expensive products. I will go back again because I know I can trust her and the work she does.
About Dr. Hana Na, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1285078295
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Na has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Na accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Na has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Na has seen patients for Drusen, Dry Eyes and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Na on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Na. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Na.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Na, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Na appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.