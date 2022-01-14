Overview of Dr. Hana Safah, MD

Dr. Hana Safah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Safah works at Tulane Cancer Center Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.