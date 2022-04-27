See All Allergists & Immunologists in Hemet, CA
Dr. Hana Saleh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Hana Saleh, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hana Saleh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from BEIRUT ARAB UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Saleh works at Herman Mathias Md And Associates in Hemet, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Allergy & Immunology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Julie Douglass, MD
Dr. Julie Douglass, MD
4.3 (41)
View Profile
Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, MD
Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, MD
5.0 (636)
View Profile
Dr. Alan Gorenberg, MD
Dr. Alan Gorenberg, MD
4.7 (92)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Herman Mathias MD & Associates
    391 N San Jacinto St, Hemet, CA 92543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 929-6003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Patch Testing
Osteoporosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Patch Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saleh?

    Apr 27, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Selah for 3 years now. She is caring and sensitive to all of my issues. I have a rare autoimmune disease and see a specialist for that, but, I have made Dr Selah my primary physician. She has gotten me through some pretty rough health issues. I feel very comfortable seeing her, and don't feel she is patronizing me as some other doctors have done in my past. Can't say enough good things about her.
    Marsha Marcus — Apr 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hana Saleh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hana Saleh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saleh to family and friends

    Dr. Saleh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Saleh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hana Saleh, MD.

    About Dr. Hana Saleh, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275844912
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Iowa Hosp &amp; Clinics
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BEIRUT ARAB UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hana Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saleh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saleh works at Herman Mathias Md And Associates in Hemet, CA. View the full address on Dr. Saleh’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hana Saleh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.