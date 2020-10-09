Dr. Soliman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanaa Soliman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hanaa Soliman, MD
Dr. Hanaa Soliman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Soliman's Office Locations
Memorial Counseling Assoc.4525 E ATHERTON ST, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 426-6571
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soliman?
Caring, honest, and intelligent are just a few words that describe Dr. Soliman's exceptional character and treatment of her patients! For years she has supported my desperate fight against depression and anxiety. Dr. Soliman is a brilliant diagnostician and remains steadfast in her pursuit of current research, treatment approaches and prescribing medications which are safe and effective. I highly recommend her as a stellar psychiatrist!
About Dr. Hanaa Soliman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic and German
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Memorial Counseling Assoc.
