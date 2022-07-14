Dr. Hanadys Ale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanadys Ale, MD
Dr. Hanadys Ale, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Florida International University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology1131 N 35th Ave # 220, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5629Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Ale is kind and knowledgeable. My son's condition is complicated and she really knows her stuff. I'm so happy to have Dr. Ale as my son's immunologist!
About Dr. Hanadys Ale, MD
- Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- Florida International University College of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Dr. Ale speaks Spanish.
