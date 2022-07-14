See All Pediatric Allergy And Immunologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Hanadys Ale, MD

Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hanadys Ale, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Florida International University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Ale works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology
    1131 N 35th Ave # 220, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5629
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing

Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Antibody Deficiency Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chromosome 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Enterocolitis Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives
Hyper-IgM Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Infections in Immunocompromised Hosts Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Intravenous Immune Globulin (IVIG) Treatment Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Allergies Chevron Icon
Periodic Fever - Aphthous Stomatitis - Pharyngitis - Adenitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 14, 2022
    Dr. Ale is kind and knowledgeable. My son's condition is complicated and she really knows her stuff. I'm so happy to have Dr. Ale as my son's immunologist!
    Mona — Jul 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Hanadys Ale, MD
    About Dr. Hanadys Ale, MD

    • Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1215279427
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Florida International University College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.