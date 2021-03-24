See All General Surgeons in Auburn, WA
Dr. Hanafy Hanafy, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hanafy Hanafy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center.

Dr. Hanafy works at Auburn General Surgery in Auburn, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MultiCare General Surgery - Auburn
    121 N Division St Ste 202, Auburn, WA 98001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 545-5990
  2. 2
    MultiCare Women's Health & Wellness Center
    4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 130, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 520-8122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 24, 2021
    Amazing experience with an emergency gall bladder surgery! Dr. Hanafy took the time to accept me as an emergency patient between his regularly scheduled patients and he took the time to visit me multiple times before and after surgery to explain everything, answer questions, and ask me how I was doing. Best bedside manner I’ve ever experienced even with regular family medicine doctors!!!
    Veronica — Mar 24, 2021
    About Dr. Hanafy Hanafy, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093886244
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Illinois
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Illinois
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hanafy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanafy has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanafy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanafy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanafy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanafy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanafy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

