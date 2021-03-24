Dr. Hanafy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanafy Hanafy, MD
Overview
Dr. Hanafy Hanafy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center.
Dr. Hanafy works at
Locations
MultiCare General Surgery - Auburn121 N Division St Ste 202, Auburn, WA 98001 Directions (253) 545-5990
MultiCare Women's Health & Wellness Center4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 130, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 520-8122
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing experience with an emergency gall bladder surgery! Dr. Hanafy took the time to accept me as an emergency patient between his regularly scheduled patients and he took the time to visit me multiple times before and after surgery to explain everything, answer questions, and ask me how I was doing. Best bedside manner I’ve ever experienced even with regular family medicine doctors!!!
About Dr. Hanafy Hanafy, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1093886244
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- University of Illinois
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanafy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanafy has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanafy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanafy speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanafy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanafy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanafy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanafy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.