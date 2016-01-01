Dr. Hanah Hassouneh, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassouneh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanah Hassouneh, DDS
Dr. Hanah Hassouneh, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in O Fallon, MO.
Creative Smiles at WingHaven3011 Winghaven Blvd, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 443-7349Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hassouneh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hassouneh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hassouneh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassouneh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassouneh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassouneh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassouneh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.